TUPELO -- Mariella Hays, 90, passed away Saturday, February 01, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Chris DeGeorge officiating. Visitation will be on 12 p.m until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Full obituary to follow. Expressoins of sypathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

