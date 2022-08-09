Velma Louise Gambill Hays (96) passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born on April 25, 1926 to the late John Henry and Annie B. Cox Gambill and was the oldest of 8 children. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. She enjoyed reading, traveling with her brothers and sisters, spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of children. Louise dedicated her life to her God given talent of taking care of children. Early in life she took care of her brothers and sisters, then to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. After retiring from the bakery business and returning to Mississippi in 1979, she opened a daycare in Baldwyn touching the lives of many families in the community. She also served as a nursery worker at First Baptist Church for many of those years. Services are 2 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Rev. David Blackwell, Bro. Bryan Horner and Rev. James Edward Gambill officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. She is survived by her sons-in-law, Bill Grimes and Larry Litewski; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Hays; her grandchildren, Cherity H. Blackwell (Gerald), Scott Shisler (Julie), Rob Litewski (Amy), Caryn Block (Dave), Jonathan Litewski and Meg Richardson (Brian); 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren, her brothers, Jim Gambill (Candy) and Arthur Gambill (Juanita); her sisters, Annie Mae Strange (James), Geneva Hall and Mary Lou Cherry (Randy); her sisters-in-law, Charlene Gambill and Jane Gambill and 40+ nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, LW Hays; her sons, Calvin W. Hays and Paul Henry Hays; her daughters, Carolyn Grimes and V. Sue Litewski; her grandson, Calvin W. Hays, Jr.; her parents, John Henry and Annie B. Cox Gambill and her brothers, John W. Gambill and John Robert Gambill and her brother-in-law, Jimmy Hall. Pallbearers are Michael Johnson, Ethan Scott, Gerald Blackwell, Tim Strange, Rob Litewski, Jonathan Litewski and Dave Block. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson, great-grandsons and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the nursery, children's class or the youth group at First Baptist Church of Baldwyn. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
