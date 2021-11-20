Nancy Jane Haywood, age 85, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Born October 16, 1936, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Gene and Anne Leffert Howard. Since the mid-1970's Nancy lived in the Lee County area, primarily in Plantersville. Nancy was a member of East Main Church of Christ and she enjoyed sewing, painting, and music. She leaves behind four children, David Ramseyer of Tupelo, Mary Jo Jordan of Indiana, Rick Hudson of Tupelo, and Brian Horton of Baldwyn; and a host of grandchildren and extended family. Nancy was preceded in death by two daughters, Bretta Robinson and Laura Hudson. Visitation for Nancy will be 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Barry Kennedy officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
