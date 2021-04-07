Hila Head , 79, passed away Monday, April 05, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Nebo CME Church (parking lot). Visitation will be on Friday, April 11, 2021 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com . Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo CME Church .

