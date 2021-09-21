Rev. Michael Junior Heard was born February 13, 1977 in Grand Rapids, MI. He departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A Graveside Celebration of his life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A Walk-Thru Public Viewing will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
