Carolyn Furlong Heaston, 77, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, July 21 at 12 Noon at Christ Temple Penecostal Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Christ Temple Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Christ Temple Cemetery.

