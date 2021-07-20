Carolyn Furlong Heaston, 77, resident of Walnut, departed this life Monday morning, July 19, 2021 t Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Heaston will be at 12 Noon Wednesday, July 21 at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Walnut. Rev. Clay Hall and Bro. Scott Pulliam will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Heaston was born March 17, 1944 in Marston, MO, the daughter of the late Velmer and Colleen Jeffries Furlong. She received her education in the Missouri and Tennessee Public School System and was employed as an office manager in the retail industry. A member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church, Mrs. Heaston loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was dedicated in every aspect of their life.Favorite pastimes included shopping, shoes, drinking coffee on her porch, listening to gospel music and watching her favorite television programs, "Gunsmoke" and "Blue Bloods". Visitation will continue today until service time at Christ Temple Apostolic Church. Memories will continue to be shared by three sons, Keith Wells (Lisa) and Russell Wells (Tina), both of Walnut and Thomas Heaston (Lisa) of Corinth, seven grandchildren, Mandi Lepard (Brian), Casey Wells (Kristina), Tyler Heaston (Michaela), Cody Wells (Taylor), Kevin and Kyle Wells and Andrew Heaston and eight great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death the love of her life, Whitley Ray "Pop" Heaston, two sisters, Joyce Furlong, Terry Schooling and three brothers, Charles Furlong, Monte and Jerry Turner. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.