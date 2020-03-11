Mr. Bonner Wayne Heatherly passed Feb 29, 2020 at his residence in Verona. He was 77 and was a retired truck driver. Mr. Heatherly was born in Tupelo, on Nov 24 1942 to Bonner Cleveland Heatherly and Linnie Mae Kelly Heatherly. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Hayes Heatherly, and a daughter, Debra Heatherly who passed in Austell, Ga on Feb 12, 2020. Mr Heatherly is survived by 2 daughters Donna Spicer (Dorsey) of Mooreville and Diane Whitehead (Jerry) of Baldwyn, 1 son Dewayne Heatherly (Renee) of Plantersville, 1 Sister Mary Coker (Dean) of Belden, 9 Grandchildren Timothy and Cody Goodrich, Jamie Spicer, Meghan Heatherly, Kehsa, Kelsey and Miranda Whitehead, Haley and Cass Heatherly. He also leaves a host of great grand and great great grandchildren, other family, A Joint Time of Memories and Reflections will be held for Bonner and his daughter Debra 5pm to 7pm on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES located in the Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, 109 Rankin Blvd Extended in Midtown Tupelo. Burial will be in Lee Memorial next to their wife and mother Mary. Condolences may be shared at associatedfuneral.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.