Mr. Bonner Wayne Heatherly passed Feb 29, 2020 at his residence in Verona. He was 77 and was a retired truck driver. Mr. Heatherly was born in Tupelo, on Nov 24 1942 to Bonner Cleveland Heatherly and Linnie Mae Kelly Heatherly. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Hayes Heatherly, and a daughter, Debra Heatherly who passed in Austell, Ga on Feb 12, 2020. Mr Heatherly is survived by 2 daughters Donna Spicer (Dorsey) of Mooreville and Diane Whitehead (Jerry) of Baldwyn, 1 son Dewayne Heatherly (Renee) of Plantersville, 1 Sister Mary Coker (Dean) of Belden, 9 Grandchildren Timothy and Cody Goodrich, Jamie Spicer, Meghan Heatherly, Kehsa, Kelsey and Miranda Whitehead, Haley and Cass Heatherly. He also leaves a host of great grand and great great grandchildren, other family, A Joint Time of Memories and Reflections will be held for Bonner and his daughter Debra 5pm to 7pm on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES located in the Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, 109 Rankin Blvd Extended in Midtown Tupelo. Burial will be in Lee Memorial next to their wife and mother Mary. Condolences may be shared at associatedfuneral.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.