AUSTELL GA -- Debra Ann Heatherly, 56, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Northside Cancer Center in Austell, Ga. Services will be on 5pm to 7pm Thurs, with a time of memories and reflection at TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES located in Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center 109 Rankin Blvd Extd, at Midtown Tupelo. Visitation will be on 5pm to 7pm on Thursday. Jointly for Debra and her father Bonner at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center. Share condolences at associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

