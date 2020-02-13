On Wednesday, February 12, Debra Ann Heatherly age 56, daughter, sister, aunt and beloved friend peacefully transitioned to her next adventure during the early hours of the morning in Austell, Georgia. She was surrounded by family and friends. Debra grew up in Tupelo Mississippi then moved to Georgia in early adulthood. Debra was a selfless, kind and gentle person; a bright light and treasured gift to all that knew her. Debra's undeniable, insatiable zest for life was evident in her 6 year battle with cancer. She never gave up hope! Debra devoted her life to medicine, working at Northside Atlanta Cancer Care for many years and throughout her illness. She was a beacon of hope and a living example of strength and courage to her patients and co-workers. When faced with life changing obstacles, she only fought harder. Debra was an inspiration to all. Debra was an avid softball player and musician. She carried her love of music into her adulthood and could often be found on a karaoke stage. The absolute love of Debra's life was her adorable Shih Tzu Madison, who she is survived by. Debra taught us that no matter the circumstances never give up, never quit, and never let life defeat us. She will live on in our hearts and memories as a beautiful soul that we were all blessed to have known and loved. Her contagious smile and laugh will be forever missed. She is survived by her father, Bonner Heatherly, by her brother Dewayne Heatherly and wife Renee, sister Donna Spicer and husband Dorsey, sister Diane Whitehead and husband Jerry. She is also survived by her nieces Haley, Jamie, Meghan, Kelsey and Miranda and her nephews Timothy, Cody, and Cass. Debra was preceded in death by her mother Mary Heatherly February 2011. A memorial service will be held in Georgia in the spring, date to be determined. The Debra Heatherly Performing Arts Foundation is being formed to provide scholarships to girls wishing to pursue guitar lessons. The specifics will be announced once the foundation is established.
