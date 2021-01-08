Harold Franklin Heatherly, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 06, 2021 at the Nmmc. He retired from Jesco, M & E mechanical electrical division after 23 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren and his pet dog, Mollie. He was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. Graveside services were held at Stephens Cemetery on River road in Mantachie @ 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Ricky Lesley officiating. Waters Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Ann Heatherly; two sons, Steve (Jeanene) Heatherly and Eugene (Trish) Heatherly; grandchildren, Matthew Heatherly (Peggy) , Shennia (Luke) Mosley, Lance (Brooke) Heatherly, David (Tiffany) Deloach, Leslie (Matthew) Youngblood,; great-grandchildren, Hunter Heatherly, Colton Mosley, Corbin Mosley, Case Heatherly, Lora Mae Heatherly, Macie Graves, Cooper Deloach, Ella Deloach and Willow Kate Deloach; two sisters, Alene Heatherly and Carnell Dill; two brothers, Leon Heatherly and Glen Heatherly; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Franklin and Cliffie Heatherly; one baby sister, Jeanette Heatherly; on grandchild, Heather Jeanene. Pallbearers will be Terry Loar, Chris Heatherly, Larry Easterling, Jackie Chism, and David Deloach. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

