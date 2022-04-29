Michael Bernard "Mike" Heatherly, age 74, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Mike was born on March 26, 1948 to Bernard and Connie Warren Heatherly. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Mike graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be at 4:00 PM, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Steve Parrish officiating, burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Mitchell (Shawn); son, Chad Heatherly (Amy); two sisters, Dale Angle and Carolyn Ridling (George); a brother, Freddie Heatherly (Pat); a sister-in-law, LaJean Heatherly Mayo; the mother of his children, Linda Colson; six grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica), Caleb, Madison, Marly, Clayton and Michael Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Aleya. Pallbearers will be Joshua Chandler, Clayton Heatherly, Michael Ray Heatherly, Chad Austin, Barry Crawford and Mike Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jackie Heatherly and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Angle. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
