Terry Lamar Heatherly, 71, of Tupelo, MS passed away on March 9, 2020, at the Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville. He was born February 24, 1949 to Thomas and Nora Heatherly. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. He worked at Bank of Mississippi for 23 years and was the owner of Janitorial South, Inc. from 1993-2017 and he always tried to treat his employees fairly. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He loved his family, enjoyed his work and his grandchildren, and loved the Lord. He always enjoyed working in the yard and artistic painting when he was young. Services will be 2 PM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with his son-in-law, Andrew Wilkerson officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Terry is survived by his wife, Alice of 46 years; one son Luke Heatherly of Tupelo; one daughter Amy Wilkerson (Andrew) of Helena, AL; four grandchildren, Isabella, Joseph, David, and Kailyn; two sisters Ann Coon and Dot Cantrell (Cecil); He was preceded by his parents, Nora and Thomas Heatherly, and his brother-in-law, Bob Coon. Pallbearers will be Joseph Wilkerson, David Wilkerson, Scott Burroughs, Justin Swan, Justin Smith and Nick Greener. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
