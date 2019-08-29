Bobby Wayne Heavener 84, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was former employee of Red Kap Industries and retired from Jesco, INC. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, upholstering furniture and especially rebuilding John Deere two cycle tractors. He attended First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Mitch Grissett officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by a son, Ricky Heavener (Sharon ); daughter, Cindy Griffin (David); grandchildren, Haley Heavener Killough (Larry), Jeremy Heavener, Tiffany Heavener, Chelsea Griffin Scudiero (Michael) and Sam Griffin (Brookelyn Walden); great-grandchildren, Ella Claire Scudiero, Liam Scudiero and Joe Killough; siblings, Lottie Crownover (Bobby), Mack Heavener (Linda), George Heavener (Betty) and Glenda Hall; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geradline Heavener; parents, Irvin and Ethel Heavener; siblings, R.B. Heavener and Movilene Curtis; beloved friend, Ann Barkley. Visitation will be Friday at Waters Funeral Home from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
