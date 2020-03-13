Amanda Hebner, 55, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born August 2, 1964 in San Benito, Texas, the daughter of Domingo Ramirez and Anna Abrego. She grew up in Corpus Christi and has lived in Tupelo the past 6 years. Amanda worked in sales for the national Cheerleader Dance Team and was a choreographer for many years. She was a member of The Orchard. Known for her winning smile and infectious sense of humor, Amanda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Ole Miss fan, enjoyed music and dancing, and was fiercely proud of her daughter and son-in-law who served in the U.S. Air Force. She leaves behind her husband, Dennis Hebner; her daughter, Evon Pretulak and her husband, Luke; and three grandchildren, Landon, Lincoln, and Ella. A service celebrating Amanda's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to service time. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. For online condolences, visit www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
