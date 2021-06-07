Jephre Alan Heflin, age 69, a resident of Pelahatchie, MS passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Heflin was born September 21, 1951 in Baldwyn, MS to Duval Heflin and Gloria Coggins Heflin. He was married to Patt Shedd Heflin. Mr. Heflin was a graduate of Tupelo High School Class of 1970. He attended Mississippi State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Heflin was a member of Pelahatchie Baptist Church in Pelahatchie, MS. He worked for the state of Mississippi for many years. He was a writer and his book, Up the Lazy River, was published. He loved the Lord, his family, pets and friends. He had a great sense of humor and always had something funny to say. He enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him. Mr. Heflin was preceded in death by his parents, Duval Heflin and Gloria Coggins Heflin. Mr. Heflin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patt Shedd Heflin; daughter, Casey Heflin and a host of other family and friends. You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
