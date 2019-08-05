James Ray Hefner, 62, lifelong resident of Union County, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance honoring Mr. Hefner will be at 3 PM Wednesday August 7 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Rev. Glen Williams will officiate and a private family burial will follow at Oak View Cemetery in Union County. Mr. Hefner was born June 30, 1957 in Union County, MS, the son of the late Jimmie and Janie Baldwin Hefner. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System where he was a member of the basketball team. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 3 PM Wednesday August 7 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A Christian, Mr. Hefner was employed as an auto mechanic and served as an auctioneer for many years as long as health permitted. He will be remembered as a "people person" who enjoyed NBA games, fishing and animals. Memories will be cherished by his wife of 43 years, Dianne Carroll Hefner of New Albany, a sister, Kay Mayo of Potts Camp, two brothers, Kenneth Mayo and Bud Mayo, both of New Albany and a host of nieces and nephews. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hefner family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
