UNION COUNTY -- James Ray Hefner, 62, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday August 7 at 3 PM at New Albany Funreal & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Wednesday August 7 from 2 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.

