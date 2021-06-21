Crystal Brianna Heikenfeld, 26, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. She was born February 12, 1995, in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Michael Edward Heikenfeld and Shellie Jane Stone Heikenfeld. She was a graduate of Lake View High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and moved to Fulton three years ago. She worked in customer service at Bancorp South in Tupelo. She loved being around her family, especially her son. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Scott Hunter officiating. She is survived by her son, Kurt David Williams; her father, Michael Heikenfeld (Tara) of Fulton; her mother, Shellie Heikenfeld of Kenosha, WI; two brothers, Kyle Heikenfeld of Kenosha and Robert Heikenfeld of Fulton; grandparents, Sandra Zizzo, Ronald Stone, Frank and Joan Maysak, and Steve and Judy Schneider; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Inez Heikenfeld. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Heikenfeld family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.