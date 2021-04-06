Michael Dewayne "Mickey Mouse" Hellums, 50, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Friday April 2, 2021 at his residence in Walnut. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Hellums will be at 4 PM Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Charity Church near Chalybeate with Bro. Tim Watson and Bro. Bradley Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Charity Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Michael was born November 24, 1970 in Alabama, to Johnny Lee Hellums of Alabama and the late Geneva Sweeny Gilbert. He received his education in Alabama School System and was currently employed as a mechanic with Hellums Asphalt Maintenance. A Christian, Michael had a wonderful personality and always lived life to the fullest. He was an avid mechanic, an outdoors man, and found much love in sharing time with his much adored grandchildren. Michael had so much goodness about him, his ability to bring people happiness and make people laugh will be missed dearly by those whose life he touched most. Visitation will continue today at Charity Church near Chalybeate. Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Amber Adamson(Ben) of Walnut, two sons, Michael Hellums (Holley) of Walnut and Erin Michael Austin of Arkansas, one brother, Scotty Hellums of Arkansas, a special friend, Jenny Gooch, three grandchildren, Taygen, Raylee, and Harlii, and his canine companion, "Dozer." He is proceeded in death by one brother, Daniel Hellums. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
