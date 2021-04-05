Michael Dewayne Hellums, 50, passed away Friday, April 02, 2021, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Wednesday, April 7 at 4 PM at Charity Church near Chalybeate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 6 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Charity Church. Burial will follow at Charity Church Cemetery .

