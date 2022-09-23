Nickey Martinez Hellums, age 60, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 10, 1962 to Eloy and Bonnie Jean Martinez. Nickey worked at Fusion Furniture in the sewing department before her health failed. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family, drinking coffee and being with her sisters. Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial will follow in the Carey Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Danny Hellums; three daughters, Wendy Hellums, Deann Martin and Jackie Tutor (Jason); one son, Robbie Hellums; her mother, Bonnie Jean Martinez; six sisters, Betty Self, Melody Self, Jan Scott, Lorrie Chunn, Felicia Henry and Tootie Martin; one brother, Leamon Martinez and four grandchildren, Hannah Martin, Drew Tutor, Madison Martin and Erin Tutor. She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Eloy Jr. Martinez and James Gregory. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hellums, David Hellums, Daniel Martinez, Barry Martinez, Mickey Scott and Brian Self. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 PM and Sunday from 2 to 3 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
