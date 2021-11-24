RINGGOLD, GA — Evelyn Carter Helms, 86, (passed away on 11/22/2021) was born in Alabama and lived there before relocating to Tupelo, Mississippi. In Tupelo, Evelyn was in the 6th grade class with Elvis Presley at Milam Junior High School. She freely handed out a copy of their class photo to everyone she met. Evelyn was a popular speaker to the Elvis International Fan Club Presidents in Memphis (https://www.graceland.com/elvis-birthday-celebration-2018-photos) and shared stories about her school days with "the King" (www.elvispresleymusic.com.au/articles/mama-knowed-elvis.html). She and Tommy, her beloved husband, and daughter Marilyn moved to Memphis, TN in 1969 and remained there until she and Tommy relocated to Ringgold, GA in 1994 to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Lee Tubbs. "Miss Evelyn" was an "off-the-scale" extrovert who never met a stranger and got all her energy from others. She had a wide-ranging sales and interviewing career that included selling World Book Encyclopedias door-to-door. Evelyn later transitioned into interviewing and conducting sampling and in-person field research for Westat and NORC at the University of Chicago for a variety of government studies including Medicare, fertility, rural water quality, and nutrition. She was so good at interviewing and reading people that she could get someone's life history in a few short minutes and offer fast advice. She never stopped working and most recently, she worked tirelessly as the M.I.L. (mother-in-law) for Enviroguard Pest Solutions, selling pest and termite control services and handing out photos of the giant mouse mascot at Exit 345 in Ringgold, GA. She also helped with renovations, maintenance, and bookkeeping for the family rental business and enjoyed editing various research papers and marketing documents for Marilyn and Lee. She loved working in her yard, baking brownies and banana bread, and reading multiple newspapers. She is proceeded in death by her parents Hortense and Elmer Carter and her beloved husband William Thomas "Tommy" Helms. Mom and Pop were married 66 years. She leaves behind her daughter, Dr. Marilyn M. Helms (Dalton State College) and son-in-law, Lee A. Tubbs (Enviroguard Pest Solutions). She also leaves a much-beloved former exchange student "granddaughter" from Brussels, Belgium, Miss Maud Swalens (Shaw Industries, Inc.); two nephews (Dale Helms and Jeff Helms), extended Tubbs family in Memphis, TN, Southaven, MS, Houston, TX and many, many area friends, and neighbors. She was the highlight of the Tuesday night dinner group and all the Georgia Pest Control Association meetings in Dalton, GA. Evelyn was the "Mom" to most of Marilyn and Lee's friends. Arrangements for "Mom," at her written request, includes cremation and no visitation or services. She asked that her friends and family remember her fondly when they hear an Elvis song, see a red bird in the yard, see a night-blooming moonflower, or see a Confederate Rose in full bloom. If you would like to make a memorial contribution to Mom's favorite charity, it is "The C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business" c/o The Dalton State Foundation, 650 College Drive, Dalton, GA 30720.
