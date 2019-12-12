Annie Frances Harris Helms, went home to be with her heavenly father and sweet husband on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her daughter's home in Ridgeland. Frances was born on October 7, 1929 in Plantersville to Quitman and Noreen Bowles Harris, who preceded her in death. The love of her life and husband of 66 years, Aaron, left this earth to begin preparing for his wife's arrival on January 18, 2013. She never stopped missing him from the moment he left this world and always lit up with joy when anyone spoke of him. We know she was elated to see him again Wednesday morning. Frances was a graduate of Plantersville High School and was Valedictorian of her senior class. She had been a lifelong resident of Plantersville until moving to Ridgeland with her daughter in January of 2013. She cherished the many friends and family with whom she grew up in her beloved community. She was a lifelong devoted member of Plantersville United Methodist Church where she served for many years as a church financial secretary. She taught young children in Sunday school, served faithfully in United Methodist Women and other areas of the church. Frances was a wonderful cook; she and Aaron were happiest with a crowd of friends and family around their table. She was especially known for her delicious recipes handed down through the years and was famous for her scrumptious brownies and Amalgamation Cake at Christmas. Frances retired in 2003 after 43 years of service with Bordens/Dowdle Gas Company, where she worked as office manager. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Helms Riggs, brother Thomas Harris and Tim Harris and her beloved cat, Miss Sambo. Frances is survived by her daughter, Sherrilyn Brown and husband Patrick, brother Carl B. Harris and wife Mauvalene, grandchildren, Tracey Watts, Rob Sanderson, Will Riggs, Maggie Riggs Brown (Jeff); great grandchildren, Tre' Watts, Tyler Watts (Lauren), Chandlor Sanderson, Ivy Sanderson Isaac (Josh), Julie Anne Brown, Kayson Brown, and great great grandsons Beck Watts and Britt Watts. Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Plantersville United Methodist Church with Rev. Lynn Fair officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the Church. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Tre' Watts, Tyler Watts, Terry Harris, Joe Harris, Johnny Hughes and Rodney Rogers. The family would like to express a special thank you to Connie Lovett for her friendship and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Plantersville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 56, Plantersville, MS 38862. A Billy Graham quote, which exemplified Frances, states, "The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things, but character and faith." Thank you, Mother, for your example of a life well-lived, and you were certainly well-loved. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
