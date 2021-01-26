Faye Stafford Henderson, age 83, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born March 15, 1937 to Ollivus Franklin Stafford and Ruth Dillard Stafford Tallant. Faye was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. She worked in the furniture industry for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her life. Faye enjoyed crafting, Gospel music and visiting the "Great Smokey Mountains", her last visit was the fall of 2018. Many feasted on her homemade biscuits, gravy and wild game she cooked. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Campground Cemetery, with Rev. Harvey Sewell officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two children, Jackie Henderson (Gayle) and Glenda Holbrooks (Ted), both of Pontotoc, MS; two grandsons, Dr. Trevor Hampton (Penny) and their children, Rosie, Mamie and Emmie, of Water Valley, MS and Jay Hampton and Dawson of Sherman, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, William J.W. Henderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
