BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS -- Franklin Roosevelt Henderson, 71, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Truth & Worship New World Ministries 4150 Hwy 15 North Blue Mountain, MS . Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.