Lois Ann Henderson, 78, passed away December 30, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Lois was born May 27, 1942 to James and Gladys Duncan in Sheridan, AR. She was a loving wife and mother to her five boys. She was loved by all her family and was a hard worker all of her life. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren that she loved so much. Lois is survived by her husband of 56 years, Shelby Henderson; her sons, Nicky James, Keith James(Susan), Allen Henderson(Rhonda), and Steve Henderson(Sylvia) all of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Brooke Henderson, Amber Killough, Lexi Robbins, Deanna Henderson, Matt McCollum, Brittany Stage; 6 great-grandchildren; and her 6 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gladys Duncan; her brother, Ray Duncan; her son, Tim Henderson; and her close friend, Glenda Honeysuckle. Graveside Service will be 1PM, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Campground Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers are Nicky James, Keith James, Allen Henderson, Steve Henderson, Matthew McCollum, and Trey Robbins.
