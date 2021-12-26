Lottie Pearl Henderson, 86, departed this life on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the Meadow's in Fulton. Born in Pontotoc, MS on September 1, 1935 to A.B. and Lottie Etoy Simmons. A factory worker, vet tech, and paper carrier for many years, she was always ready to lend a helping hand. She was a hard worker, seldom complaining about anything. She was spunky and comical at times with a quick wit and loved with all she had. Her family and friends share fond memories of how she loved animals, going to yard sales, and working in the yard. She is survived by her son, Rodney Munlin(Casey); grandchildren, Catharine Cook and Seth Cook; her great grandchildren, Asher and Levi Cook; sister, Janie Conlee; brother, Thomas Earl Simmons; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Dorothy Cruse. Services will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 5-7PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, December 28, 10AM until service time.
