Shelby Gene Henderson , 82, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Shelby was born October 30, 1938 to Jasper and U.V. Henderson in Pontotoc, MS. After retiring from Action Trucking he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and most of all, loved his races. He will be greatly missed. Shelby is survived by his children, Steve Henderson(Sylvia), Allen Henderson(Rhonda), Keith James(Susan), and Nicky James all of Pontotoc; his grandchildren, Deanna Henderson, Brooke Henderson, Amber Killough, Lexi Robbins, Matt McCollum, and Brittany Stage; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Winborne(Ernest) of Whitley City, KY; and a special friend, Danny Holcomb(Kellie) of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lois Henderson; son, Tim Henderson; his parents; two sisters, Marie Mathis and Francis Corder; and his brother, J.W. Henderson. Graveside Service will be 11AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Campground Cemetery with Bro. Don Smith officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Steve Henderson, Allen Henderson, Keith James, and Nicky James. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.