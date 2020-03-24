Thomas Abner Henderson, 75, went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020 after a twenty-year battle with the neurological disease, Primary Lateral Sclerosis. Tom was born January 27, 1945 in Ackerman and was the son of the late Albert Hugh Henderson and Jimmie Lou (McCarty) Henderson. He graduated from Ackerman High School in 1963 where he played football and was voted Most Handsome, Mr. Senior Class, and Most School Spirit. After graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corp before starting college at Holmes Junior College and was a member of the track team. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Delta State University and later earned a Master's degree in Education Administration from The University of Mississippi. In 1967, he married Linda Evans of Grenada and after living in Ocean Springs for two years, they settled in Tupelo where they raised three children. Tom began his career in education as a physical education teacher for Biloxi Public Schools before moving to Tupelo in 1971. He was a history teacher and coach at Lawhon Junior High for several years before transferring to Carver High School in 1982 where he was an assistant football coach and assistant principal. He had a love for all sports, especially football, and was a mentor to many student athletes during his stay at Lawhon. In 1992, he became an assistant principal at Tupelo High School where he remained until his retirement in 1996. After retiring from Tupelo Public Schools, he worked for Frankie Blackmon Chevrolet and Tommy Brooks Oil Company, and made many life-long friends while working there. Tom loved meeting new people and enjoyed jobs that allowed him to serve others. Even after his health began to decline, he still kept in touch with many former students, co-workers, and friends. He had a fun-loving personality and was a friend to everyone. Although he was extremely proud of his children, his grandchildren were his whole world and you knew it within the first minute of meeting him. His selfless, caring, and giving spirit made him an inspiration to those who knew him and he will be greatly missed. Services will be held at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Phillip Box officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Graveside services will follow at 5 p.m. in Mt. Nebo Church Cemetery in Ackerman. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Craig Moore, Trice Webb, Farris Henderson, Chris Lewis, Grant Bishop and Dale Dobbs, Honorary pallbearers will be his former football and basketball players from Lawhon Junior High. Survivors include his wife, Linda; son Scott Henderson(Janet) of Memphis, Tennessee; daughter, Laurie (Trice) Webb of Tupelo, and daughter Angie (Craig) Moore of Fulton; six grandchildren, Katelynn (Chris) Lewis of Pontotoc, Taylor (Grant) Bishop of Mantachie, Farris Henderson and Harry Henderson of Memphis, Mia Grace Moore and Jackson Moore of Fulton; four brothers, Ralph (Gale) Henderson of Tupelo, James Neal (Peggy) Henderson of Ackerman, Douglas Henderson of Weir, and Bill Henderson of Flintstone, Georiga; as well as a special brother-in-law, Doug (Patsy) Evans of Grenada and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Hugh Henderson of Ackerman. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
