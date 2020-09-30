SHANNON -- Gordon Hendon, 64, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, Oct 1, 2020 at private family location. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME -TUPELO IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. (associatedfuneral.com).

