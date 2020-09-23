Earnestine Hendrix 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Traceway Manor in Tupelo. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and growing flowers. She retired from Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at Asbury Cemetery, September 25, 2020 at 2:30 p. m. with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a daughter, Edith Holmes (Wayne); sons, Jimmy Hendrix (Jean) and Marty Hendrix; (6) grandchildren; (7) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis and Minnie Lee Heavner Roberts; husband, James Willard Hendrix; son, James Hendrix; grandson, Derrick Hendrix; (4) sisters, Dorothy Fair, Loraine Quiqley, Ann Lee Scott and Helen Spencer; brother, Cleo Roberts; daughter-in-law, Janet Hendrix. Her grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday from 11:00 a. m. until 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.