Earnestine Hendrix 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Traceway Manor in Tupelo. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and growing flowers. She retired from Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at Asbury Cemetery, September 25, 2020 at 2:30 p. m. with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a daughter, Edith Holmes (Wayne); sons, Jimmy Hendrix (Jean) and Marty Hendrix; (6) grandchildren; (7) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis and Minnie Lee Heavner Roberts; husband, James Willard Hendrix; son, James Hendrix; grandson, Derrick Hendrix; (4) sisters, Dorothy Fair, Loraine Quiqley, Ann Lee Scott and Helen Spencer; brother, Cleo Roberts; daughter-in-law, Janet Hendrix. Her grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday from 11:00 a. m. until 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
