Samuel Steven Hendrix, Jr., 40, resident of Ripley and affectionately known as "the 4-wheeler man", departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Stevie will be at 2 PM Thursday, October 28 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Stevie was born February 26, 1981 in Sardis, MS and is the son of Samuel Steven Hendrix, Sr., of Ripley and the late Connie McCollum Hendrix. He was a 1999 graduate of Ripley High School and was a reputable, self-employed ATV mechanic in the community. A Christian, Stevie will be remembered for his contagious outgoing personality, humorous stories, jokes and pranks he enjoyed sharing with everyone. When he was not working on ATV's, fishing and riding back roads on his 4-wheeler were favorite pastimes. Stevie was larger than life, could make anyone laugh and leaves behind many memories to be cherished. His energetic zest for life will remain in our hearts forever. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM Thursday, October 28 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his father, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 10 years, Hannah Edge Hendrix, three daughters, Jordan, Kaylee and Nataleigh Hendrix, two sons, Wesley Carlisle and Karson Hendrix and two sisters, Lynn Thomas (Brian) and Brenda Jeter, all of Ripley. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Ahlum. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hendrix family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
