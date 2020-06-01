Louine (Cook) Hendrix, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on October 21, 1934 to Grady Cook and Lalar (Palmer ) Cook . She lived most of her life in Tupelo, MS but spent the last four years in The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She enjoyed camping and fishing at their second home in Picwick. She loved reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jones Chapel Cemetery outside of Nettleton. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of the arrangements. Bro. Wesley Stephens will be officiating. Survivors include four daughters; Cheryl Russell, Joye Farris (Kent), Anne Tidwell (Jimmy), and Tina Robertson (Dave); one son Steven Collier (Cindy); one brother Julian Cook; seventeen grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lester Hendrix, three sons, Ricky Collier, Randy Collier, and Ricky Hendrix. Also two great grandchildren. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
