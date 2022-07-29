Rebecca Hendrix, 59, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home. She was born and raised in Cairo, MS. She worked for 15 years at Cooper Tire and then she became a great homemaker. She loved the outdoors, fishing was her greatest hobby. She loved her cats, dogs and any other animal she encountered. Her other hobby also included collecting buttons. Services will be at 12:00pm Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will be in the Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors; husband of 23 years, Brody Hendrix; two step children, Dustin Hendrix and LeShae Collums (Brandon); two grandchildren, Gunner Hendrix and Taten Collums; brother, Burr Swords (Sue); nephew, Patrick Swords; Nieces, Bonnie Kay and Tonya; sister, Bennie; and first cousin, Jimmy Hamblin. Preceded in death by; Mother, Margie Swords; Father, James Swords; aunt, Reese Hamblin. Pallbearers; Dustin Hendrix, Brandon Collums, Mark Tutor, Freddie Smith, Shane Hendrix and Patrick Swords. Visitation; 11:00am until service time Saturday, July 30, 2022.
