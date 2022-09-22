Robert Edward Hendrix passed away peacefully surround by his family at Sanctuary Hospice House on September 21, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1945 to the late Robert Eugene Hendrix and Dorothy Mae Hall Hendrix in Batesville, MS. He graduated from Batesville High School and continued his education at Northwest Community College. Robert met his wife, Becky Shannon Hendrix, while working at the Mississippi Employment Security Commission in Senatobia, MS. They lived a brief time in Jackson, MS before moving to Shannon to live and raise their children. He retired after 30 years with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church of Shannon where he taught Sunday school. He was a Member of Palmetto Masonic Lodge #152 where he was a Master Mason in good standing. He was also a member of the Shannon Lion's Club and the Shannon Volunteer Fire Department. He loved visiting with his friends at Grigg's Grocery in Shannon and telling a good joke. Robert was a gentle, kind moving force and his life was not lived in vain. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Wanda Kay Williams. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rebecca (Becky) Hendrix; son, Robert Paul Hendrix (Ashley) of Ecru, MS; daughter Shannon Hendrix of Shannon, MS; Grandchildren, Warren and Emma Louise Hendrix whom he dearly loved and his mother in law, Dorothy Shannon of Shannon. A service celebrating Robert's life, with Masonic burial honors, will be held at 2 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Shannon, MS with Bro. John Davis and Bro. Jerry Estes officiating. Private burial will follow in the Hendrix family plot at Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 PM service time on Saturday only, at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers are Brannon Griggs, Paul Terry Howell, Jeff Mauldin, Mike Holloway, Ricky Mask and Make Witthauer. Honorary pallbearers are James Oswalt, Bill Davis, Charles Owen, Bob Anglin, Ronnie Fowler and members of the Palmetto Masonic Lodge. The Family would like to thank the staff of Mitchell Center and Sanctuary Hospice for the loving care they provided. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802 or First Baptist Church of Shannon, Care of the Forward by Faith Fund, PO Box 21, Shannon, MS 38868. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Saturday at www.facebook.com/FBC-Shannon. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.