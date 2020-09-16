TUPELO -- Sara Frances Hendrix, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Services will be on Noon on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on 11 AM to service time on Monday at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
