Brenda LaVance Herod Hendry, 76, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Union County Health and Rehab. She was born January 4, 1944, in New Albany to S. D. and Vance Thomas Herod. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church, the Humane Society, and the Lee County Animal Shelter. She was a retired Quality Control Inspector in the furniture industry. Service will be at 11;00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Chad Holcomb officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Diann Swann of Thaxton; and 2 brothers: Wayne Herod of Tupelo, and David Herod of Dumas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Vadin E. Hendry; 1 son: Scott Swann; 1 sister: Beulah Bagwell; and 1 brother: Billy Joe Smithey. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at United. Pallbearers will be Jeff Holcomb, Steve Albright, Coltan Flores, and Dale Beavers. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
