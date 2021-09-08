Eloise M. Henley, 70, formerly of Guntown passed away on Wednesday, September 02, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Houston, MS. She was born June 04 ,1951 in the Jericho Community to Ruby Lee Calmes and Henry W. Mays. She loved fishing, flowers and her family. Eloise was a passionate worker for Hunter Sadler Ind. and Lucky Star Ind. for over 30 years. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. She is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Bebo) Price of Houston and Belinda Weatherford of Baldwyn; sisters, Juanita (Sammy) Bonds of Jugfork, Janie Thomas of Guntown, Linda (Myron) Franks of Marietta, Vickie Ratta of Tupelo, Dimple Curtis of Marietta and Diane (Bill) Heath of Guntown; brother, Bill Mays of Guntown; (8) grandchildren, Christian Barnett, Cody Pugh, Conner Price, Ashley Stanford, Summer Meeks, Autumn Meeks, Paul E. Meeks IV, Timothy E. Calmes and Cayson McKeown; great-grandchildren, Briana, Jacob and Olivia Calmes, SeanDavid and Karlee McKeown and one on the way; special friend and caregiver, Melissa Reeves; host of several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Lee Calmes; father, Henry W. Mays; son, David Calmes; sisters, Betty Sue Mays, Shirley Ann Bonds and a brother, Walter H. Mays. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon from 11:00 a. m. - 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
