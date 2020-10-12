Ann F. "Flo" Moore Henry, 89, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in the Moore's Mill Community to Olen E. and Anna Marie Basden Moore. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Services will be Wednesday, October 14, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Ray Burks and Bro. Parrish Hartley officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of over sixty-eight years - Floyd Henry; three children - Mark Henry (Donna), Georgia Lee (Ralph) and Lisa Thrasher (Kerry); grandchildren - Matthew Henry (Harlee), Anna Long (Jeff), Katie Cain (Ben), Kerisa Thrasher and Drew Henry; great-grandchildren - Eli Long, Sarah Beth Long and Mattox Moore Henry; one sister - Ferne Jackson and one brother - Billy Moore (Katrine). She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Stephen Ward Henry and two sisters, Kathryn Moore Martin and Joyce Moore Holland. Deacons of First Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers - Mark Maroon, Steve McAnally, Jerry McAnally, Edwin Bolding, Terrell Pearson and Phil Byram. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS.
