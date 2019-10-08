Claris Ann Henry Bethune, 75, went to her heavenly home Monday, October 7th, after an extended illness. She was born January 22, 1944 to Inez Henry Kilpatrick and James Edward Henry. Claris was a talented seamstress, and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed spending time nurturing her flowers. However, time spent with family and friends were her most cherished memories. Claris had a bond with her pets, like no other. She retired from Walmart after twenty years of service. She has three children, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Services will be held at Troy Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Friday, October 11th at 11:00. Family and friends are welcome to visitation Thursday, from 5-8 pm, as well as Friday beginning at 10 am until service time. All visitation and services will be at Troy Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Eddington Cemetery. Survivors include two sons: Tony Bethune, and Jeff Bethune (Ginger); one daughter: April Baker (Robert); five grandchildren: Zack Bethune (Kelly) and Alli Bethune both of Pontotoc; SSG Luke Bethune (Courtney) stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, GA; Emily Carrillo (Ciderio) of Batesville; Amanda Wagner (Josh) of New Albany; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Haley Richard of Germantown, TN and Jimmi Brazzel of Bossier City, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez Kilpatrick and James Edward Henry; her beloved husband, Edward Doyle Bethune, and three brothers: James Henry of Okolona, Joe Henry of Fayetteville, GA, and William (Bo) Henry of Pontotoc. Pallbearers will be Zack Bethune, Luke Bethune, Ben Watson, Craig Kincade, Gerald Hester, and Toby Bush. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Henry, Charlie Roye, Bob Harmon, John Harmon, Ron Dobbs, Mark Thornton, Merl Kincade, George Gutierrez, and Mike Watson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Eddington Cemetery Fund, c/o Jesse Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS, 38863
