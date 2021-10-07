Marzette Henry Collins, 71, passed away October 6, 2021 at her home in Pontotoc, MS. Marty never met a stranger wherever she went and could play a card game like no one else. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved big no matter who you were. She was an active member of By Faith Baptist Church who loved the Lord and was never afraid to share it with anyone. She worked as a lunch lady in the city schools and loved all the little children as her own. Her big smile and warms hugs will definitely be missed. She is survived by her husband, Danny Collins; three children, Jason Collins(Lynn), Jessica Braun(Scott), and Jacob Collins(Shelby); six grandchildren, Lauren Harris(Jordan), Emma Collins, Olivia Collins, Haiden Braun, Josephine Braun, and Clara Collins; three great grandchildren, Cora Wagers, Calla Harris, and Harper Harris; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Lauretta Henry; brother, Dick Henry; sister, Shayleen Atchinson; and her mother-in-law, Katherine Collins. Services will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2Pm at By Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Marcus Coward officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Scott Braun, Haiden Braun, Jordan Harris, Kevin Gordon, Drew Weeden, and Randy McMillen. Visitation will be Saturday, October 9th 10AM and continue to service time at By Faith Baptist Church.
