John Fletcher Henry, 65, was born in New Albany on May 3, 1954 to the late Hardeman Stone and Margaurite Moore Henry. He crossed from this life on January 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. John Fletcher grew up in Union County, graduated from high school there and attended community college. A lifelong Methodist, he loved the outdoors, deer hunting, Ole Miss Football, and was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed his family, his children, and grandchildren. He was also known to do a great deal of fellowship with his friends, including adult beverages. He formerly owned the Standard Oil/Chevron Bulk plant in Tupelo. Survivors include his daughters, Laura Henry and Meredith Henry Davidson, both of Tupelo; their mother, Lisa Henry; his sister, Harriet King (David) of New Albany; another sister, Kathie Kirkland, is deceased. He also leaves his grandchildren, Collin Stone Hall, Carrington Davidson, and Anna Bailey Davidson. A private funeral service will be held for the family, at their request. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign a register book or condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Breaking
-
58°
Rain Shower
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 5, 2020 @ 6:29 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.