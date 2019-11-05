WEST POINT -- Mr. Burl Henry, 87, passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Services will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus.

