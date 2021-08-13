Norman Cooke Henry, beloved widower of Sherry Young Henry, father of Paige Henry Brown, Thomas C. Klinck, and Kara L. Vega, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at UMMC Grenada, MS. Norman was born August 21, 1945 in Greenwood, MS to Alexander Valentine Henry and Robbie Holloway Henry of Pace, MS. Norman grew up on the family farm 2 miles south of Pace, MS on the banks of the Bogue Phalia. During his childhood he was a boy scout, played football, enjoyed hunting and fishing, practiced carpentry with his grandfather and assisted with the farm operations. Norman graduated from Rosedale high school in 1963 and then attended Delta State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduating in 1967 with a Bachelors of Political Science, he attended law school for a short time at Ole Miss before joining the Army. Married to Jewel Jackson of Belzoni in 1966, the couple welcomed the arrival of Paige Valentine Henry in 1968. Norman attended Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia and was later stationed in Germany as a 1 st lieutenant tank commander from 1968-1970 and received the National Defense Service Metal. After being discharged, he displayed his artistic talents by purchasing and operating a floral shop in Clinton, MS and later obtained a position as an underwriter with Standard Life Insurance. He remained in this position until his retirement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama after 36 years of service. Norman married Sherry Young Klinck in 1978 to whom he was married for 41 years before her passing in February of 2020. Together the raised two children, Kara Klinck (Vega) and Christopher Klinck. He then met and recently, became engaged to Merrell L. Rogers of Tupelo. The two were to be wed in August of this year. Norman was a devout Christian and was baptized as an infant at the Methodist church in Pace, MS and at Parkway Baptist church in Jackson, MS in 1977. Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing, canvas painting, wood working, traveling, and attending his grandchildren's activities. Norman is survived by a large family, his daughter Paige Brown (Steve) Huntsville, AR, daughter Kara Vega Richmond, VA, son Christopher Klinck (Amanda) Grenada, MS. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren: Alex Brown, Matthew Brown, Alexia Axelsen, Elizabeth Axelsen, Anabela Vega, Ethan Klinck, Drew Klinck, and Mary Grace Klinck. He is survived by a sister Robbie Jo McInnis (Jay)of Austin TX and a brother John Blanton Henry (Anne) of Cleveland, MS. Norman also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as dear friends. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice or Flowers to FUMC 161 S Line St. Grenada, MS 38901 with notice sent to The Klinck Family at 140 Broadmeadow Drive Grenada MS 38901 or ctklinck@yahoo.com. A private family memorial service was held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada with Rev. Daniel Herring officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
