Wallace Lanier Henry (93) passed away peacefully at his home in Pontotoc with his entire family and loved ones at his side Wednesday, November 27th. Born September 22, 1926, Wallace was a 1947 graduate of Pontotoc High School and a 1951 graduate of Mississippi State University. During WWII, Wallace served as an Honor Guard for General Douglas MacArthur and lived at the United States Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. While difficult at times, his service was a tremendous source of pride throughout his life. Wallace completed high school upon returning from the war, then continued his studies and earned a degree in vocational education from Mississippi State. Wallace taught veterans classes in Randolph and Pontotoc, MS for five years before moving to Tunica, MS to teach vocational-agriculture classes and served as fire-chief at the Volunteer Fire Department. Wallace taught in Tunica until 1966, then briefly worked with Delta Steel in West Memphis, AR before starting work with the Soil Conservation Service. Wallace advanced to District Soil Conservationist for Lee County and continued to serve for a total of twenty-eight years. Wallace was raised on his family's farm and operated his own cattle, soybean, corn and tree farm throughout his time in Pontotoc. He was an avid gardener and always had a large garden filled with a variety of family favorites. Wallace loved giving corn, tomatoes and turnip greens to friends and family (and anyone else). He was well-respected as an authority on farming techniques, land-management, erosion-control and many other topics. He was always willing to help anyone who needed him. Wallace was a member of the Masonic Lodge for sixty-three years. He was also active with Lee County Civitan Club for decades while working in Tupelo. He was an ordained Baptist deacon at Green Valley Baptist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, MS. He is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Patricia Young Henry. He is also survived by daughter Alma Jo Henry of Flowood, MS; son Wally Henry and wife Jodi and three sons Trey (Alex Russell, fiancee), Ryan (Gabrielle Buteau, fiancee) and Joseph of Pontotoc, MS: son, George Henry and wife Kristian and daughter Ashlyn of Cleveland,TN; and sister Katherine Huckaby of Bogue Chitto, MS He was preceded in death by his Father Willie Clements Henry and Alma Gertrude Henry of Pontotoc; brothers Perrian Henry of Colorado Springs, CO, Jessie Henry of Huntsville, AL, Ed Henry of Canton, MS, Pat Henry of Little Rock, AR, Dean Henry of Trophy Club, Texas, Guyton Henry of Greenwood, MS and Feddie Joe Henry of Pontotoc, MS; and sister Wilma Castles of Nashville, TN. Visitation will be at from 6:00 until 8:00 Friday night at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will continue Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00 on Saturday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary with grave-side service following at Pontotoc City Cemetery, Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist with arrangements. Pallbearers will be Ed Henry of Canton, MS, Robin Henry of Greenwood, MS, Hank Henry of Keller, TX, Ben Howard of Pontotoc, MS, Tracy Davis of Pontotoc, MS, Dwight "Andy" Young of Birmingham, AL, Vaughan Long of Algoma, MS, Matt Williams of Nashville, TN and Drew Waldrop of Pontotoc, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations to Patricia Young Henry Music Scholarship can be made at First Choice Bank or mailed to Wanda Waldrop at 112 West Bolton Street Pontotoc, MS 38863.
