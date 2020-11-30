Mary Willadean Henry, 84, of Glen, MS, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Cornerstone Health and Rehab. She was born in Alcorn County near Jacinto on January 14, 1936 to the late Bill and Nora Burcham Richardson and graduated from Glendale High School. Dean worked at Sears in Corinth, ITT and CMC for 30 years. During her retirement years she maintained her home and yard in good condition. She loved her family and attended Glendale Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Dean loved dressing up and wore beautiful clothes and jewelry. Private services for family only will be held at Glendale Baptist Church with Bro. Raybon Richardson and Bro. Jon Haimes officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Cemetery. Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Those left to honor Dean's memory include her son, James Michael Henry (Brandy) of Glen; her grandsons, John Michael Henry, Evan Henry and Tanner Henry; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Emma and Elliot; her brothers, Dillard Richardson (Dorothy) of Tupelo, Bro. Raybon Richardson (Maudie) of Corinth, Larry Richardson (Sandra) of Corinth, and Jimmy Harwood (Glenda) of Rienzi; her sisters, Reba DePoyster (Cayce) of Booneville, Retha Bain of Leedy, Barbra McCalla of Palm Bay, FL, Nancy King (Charles) of Rienzi, Mary Harwood of Booneville, Margaret Vanstory (Tommy) of Booneville, Jeanette Aday (J.B.) of Southaven, and Elaine Bailey of Booneville; her sisters-in-law, Dee Richardson of Rienzi and Faye Richardson of Southaven; a special friend, Barbara Ryder; other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death be her husband, Frank Earle Henry; her brothers, Billy Joe Richardson, Jerry Dwayne Richardson and Edwin Richardson; her sister, Lavern Childs; her brothers-in-law, Dale Bain and Buster Childs; her sister-in-law, Oneida Richardson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, Cornerstone Nursing Home and Rehab or to dementia and alzheimer research. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
