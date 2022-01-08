Betty Sue Henson, 57, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1964 in Pontotoc, the daughter of Bruce and Virginia Bryan Lindsey. She worked for many years as a customer representative for the BancorpSouth Call Center. Betty was a true "people person" and loved interacting with her friends and coworkers. She enjoyed camping and music, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Betty leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Larry Henson; two children, Beth Craigo (Jim) of Mooreville and Steven Christian of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Bryana Christian, Alie Christian, Cameron Holland, and Karson Christian; two sisters, Peggy Wallace (Gerald) of Fulton and Carol Dickey of Saltillo; a brother, Billy Lindsey (Sheila) of Mantachie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bonnie Villalovos; and a brother, Milton Lindsey. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Ricky Hester officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
