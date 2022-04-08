Jenny Martin, 73, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a faithful member of the Zion Rest Church of Christ. She received her Bachelor's degree from Delta State University and was an elementary school teacher at Marietta and Grenada. She loved nature, flowers, and birds especially hummingbirds. Her favorite place to go on vacation was The Smoky Mountains. She was extremely generous and cared deeply about orphans, sick children and Veterans. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Martin; two sons, Rodney Martin (Melinda) and David (TyJunah) Martin; her grandchildren, Savannah, Molly and Luke; her brothers, Bob Henson and Ricky Henson; and her sisters, Martha Caldwell and Margie Ramsey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mildred Henson. There will be no services, in lieu of flowers or gifts donations may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home in Corinth, MS. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
