Houston- Willie Mae Heppe, 75, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. She was born July 13, 1946 in Florida to the late Bertha Mae Alford Shuler. She was a member of Houston Church of God. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jeff Flatt officiating. Burial will be at Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons; Gary Capps of Houston, Donald Capps (Tammy) of Ecru; a daughter, Karen Capps of Aberdeen; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way; a sister, Virginia F. Bray of Houston; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother; Bertha Mae Alford Shuler; two infant sons; a sister, Waunice Alford; two brothers, William Francis Shuler and James Robert Thompson. Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
